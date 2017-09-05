Ubisoft creating 1,000 new jobs with two new Quebec studios Publishing will invest $780m in growing its presence within the region by 2027, Saguenay studio opens early 2018

Ubisoft has announced massive expansion plans for its business in Quebec, Canada, including plans for two new studios and the creation of 1,000 jobs.

Announcing the news via livestream today, the publisher revealed that its growth strategy will kick off with the opening of a new studio in Saguenay, creating 125 new jobs within the next five years.

Ubisoft Saguenay will open in early 2018 and be dedicated to developing online technology that can power new and more connected game experiences. It will be led by managing director Jimmy Boulianne.

This is just one part of the publisher's plans for the Quebec region, with the company stating intentions to open another studio within the province by 2027. In fact, Ubisoft plans to invest $780m and create 1,000 new over the next ten years, in what it is calling "the biggest expansion in Quebec for 20 years."

Established studios will also benefit. 200 jobs will be created in its Quebec City studio and 675 for its Montreal studio, which takes the lead on the Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs franchises.

Ubisoft has invested $3.5bn in the Quebec region since its Montreal studio opened in 1997. This new growth strategy will drive its investment to $9bn since 1997, and its local workforce to 4,600 people.

The publisher has also pledge to invest a further $13m into education, applied university research and an ecosystem fro tech start-ups.

"We are proud to have contributed to the emergence of Quebec as a world-renowned hub for video game development," says CEO Yves Guillemot. "Over 20 years, Ubisoft has created more than 3,600 jobs, invested more than $3.5 billion and developed some of the greatest brands in the industry here in Quebec.

"Today, videogames are the most dynamic segment of the entertainment industry, and are at the heart of technological revolution. As a result, we have a unique opportunity to build tomorrow's Quebec, together."

