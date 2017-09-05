Good Shepherd projects averaging 30% profit

James Brightman Editor, North America Tuesday 5th September 2017 Share this article Share

Since rebranding from Gambitious to Good Shepherd Entertainment, the game investment platform has revealed some new data about its projects' profitability. The company said in a release today that its portfolio is averaging 30% profit to date on all titles released to the market for at least one year. Moreover, every single one of its projects has been completed and released to the market, and Good Shepherd said that most have been profitable within the first two years of release.

"We've proven that individual investment in video game releases can be successful," commented Paul Hanraets, director of corporate development at Good Shepherd Entertainment. "What we offer is completely unique. We carefully manage risk and capital to ensure that the games make it through the hurdles of development, and only sign titles which have the potential to achieve success in a highly evolving market."

Good Shepherd CEO Brian Grigsby added, "We recently rebranded, and our new name hints at our conscientious approach to managing investor capital. We work diligently to allow investors the opportunity to participate in a lucrative industry with an investment experience that is straightforward and fun.

"We want everyone to feel confident in his/her investment, make money, and end a project eager to invest all over again. Good Shepherd is built on nurturing long-term partnerships with both game developers and new game investors. For us to be successful, everyone has to win."

Good Shepherd's most successful project thus far has been Train Fever, which became profitable within the first week of sales and has earned investors a 120% profit to date with two years left on their investment term.

We spoke with Good Shepherd's Mike Wilson when the company relaunched under the new name. Wilson talked at length about the Good Shepherd approach and the challenges indies are facing in the market today.

"[Our] business model and deal structure [is] built around the way we've always done business with our various companies... very artist-driven and the developers always keep creative control and the lion's share of the profits. We provide whatever funding is needed for a project that we greenlight, and we guarantee the full amount of funding needed to effectively produce, market, and publish the project globally (it's not contingent on any investor raise)," Wilson explained.