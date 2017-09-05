Fast Travel Games raises $2.1 million

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Tuesday 5th September 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Fast Travel Games

Fast Travel Games just received a boost in the form of a $2.1 million Series A funding round. The Stockholm-based studio today announced the investment, saying it brings the company's total money raised to $2.9 million that will be used to grow headcount and help launch its first VR title.

The funding round is led by Nordic venture capital firm Industrifonden, which has stakes in dozens of tech companies, but nothing specific to games outside of Fast Travel. It is not entirely unfamiliar with the field, having invested in game dev lighting middleware firm Illuminate Labs, which was acquired by Autodesk in 2010. Also participating in the Series A round were Creades, Inbox Capital, and Sunstone Capital, the last of which was adding to an earlier investment in Fast Travel.

"While still in its infancy, virtual reality is becoming a platform where consumers can play and engage with games like never before," said Fast Travel CEO and co-founder Oskar Burman. "We are excited to have these prominent Nordic investors by our side as we strengthen our team and expand upon our ability to bring these experiences to life for players."

Burman was previously the GM and head of Rovio's Stockholm studio, with additional stints running Electronic Arts' Battlefield Heroes Play4Free outfit Easy Studios and managing Just Cause creator Avalanche Studios. He co-founded Fast Travel last year with design director Erik Odeldahl and CTO Kristoffer Benjaminsson. Odeldahl held the same position at EA DICE where he worked on Mirror's Edge Catalyst, while Benjaminsson was CTO at Easy Studios and senior development director at EA's Frostbite Labs.

Fast Travel has not announced its first title, other than to classify it as an action-adventure game. While the studio hasn't been very forthcoming with what the game will be, Burman has offered some clues as to what it won't be.