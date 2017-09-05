Devcom's head of content leaves for Ludicious

Press Release Tuesday 5th September 2017 Share this article Share

Ludicious, the game developer conference and exhibition based in Zürich, Switzerland, has today announced the addition of Tobias Kopka to its executive team.

Kopka, known for his previous work at Aruba Events as Conference & Program Director for Quo Vadis in Berlin and devcom and Respawn in Cologne, Germany, will be further developing the quality and scope of the conference programme, as well as curating the games exhibition. Kopka said: "I´m more than excited to join the team of Ludicious as Artistic and Program Director. Ludicious is a unique space in the centre of Europe, where developers have time to exchange, discuss and strengthen their relationships while fresh from the start of the New Year."

Kopka, who starts with October, emphasises on the outstanding quality of Ludicious: "We will maintain the very personal tone of the festival, while carefully integrating new ideas within the next years. Key is to focus on excellent content, provide meaningful business relationships and to celebrate game development and production as a challenging art, global culture and multi-dimensional craft".

The announcement further establishes the Ludicious Festival within the international game developer community as an important platform where developers from around the world deepen their knowledge, grow meaningful industry relationships and get access to industry-contacts, via matchmaking, exhibiting and competitions. The next edition of the festival takes place from the 18th to the 21st January 2018 in Zürich.

Chris Bergstresser, president and COO of Sega Europe and president of Ludicious - Zürich Game Festival comments: "We are thrilled to have Tobias on board with our Festival, which has grown over the last three editions to over 700 delegates to its conference last year. This really deepens what Ludicious can offer the developer community."

Matthias Sala, President of the Swiss Game Developers Association (SGDA) underlines the great opportunity for the Swiss Developer Community: "Tobias is well-known and highly respected in the international developer scene. We look forward to working closely with him and the new festival team."

