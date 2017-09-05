All proceeds from Shadow of War DLC will go to Michael Forgey's family Warner Bros. has clarified that it will make no profit from the DLC, regardless of where it is sold

Warner Bros. will not make any profit from the sale of DLC to mark the passing of Shadow of War executive producer Michael Forgey, the company has said, regardless of where in the world the purchase was made.

Monolith's Michael "Forthog" Forgey passed away last year, and last week Shadow of War publisher Warner Bros. announced that it would pay tribute to his memory by releasing DLC that would help to raise money for his family. From a $4.99 price-point, Warner Bros. said that $3.50 would be donated to Forgey's family.

In a statement issued to Eurogamer, Warner has insisted that the donation will apply to all sales of the DLC, and not just the majority of states in the US. The confusion was rooted in "small print" at the end of the announcement trailer, but Warner has clarified the matter with the following:

"Neither Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment nor Monolith Productions will profit from any sales of the Forthog Orc-Slayer DLC regardless of the territory in which that DLC is sold."

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War will launch on October 10th. Donations from the DLC will be paid to Forgey's family until December 31 2019.