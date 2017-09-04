EGX 2017 Industry Party set for The Jam House Tickets on sale now and already going fast

Christopher Dring Publisher Monday 4th September 2017 Share this article Share

EGX is under three weeks away, and once again we'll be throwing the biggest industry party of the year to cap off the first day.

We've mixed things up this year with a new venue at The Jam Hose in downtown Birmingham. It will once again take place on the Thursday, September 21st, and begin at 7:30pm until 1am. Tickets are on sale right now.

The price of the ticket will get you a free bar, access to top industry folk, great music featuring Steel Pulse and maybe a little bit of a dance (who knows). The party is sponsored by Amiqus.

The event will close the first day at EGX, which is filled with multiple industry events including:

- The GamesIndustry.biz Career Fair

- The GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit

- The Best Places To Work Awards 2017 (announcement event)

- The UKIE AGM

Plus, a series of special meetings taking place at our GamesIndustry Zone.

A ticket for EGX or an Exhibitor pass does not allow entry. Any questions email: rsvp@egx.net