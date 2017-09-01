Warner Bros donating Shadow of War DLC revenue to family of late producer Mike 'Forthog' Fogey passed away during development of original, will be honoured as orc

Warner Bros Games has created a new character for the next Middle-Earth title to raise money for the family of a former member of the team.

Mike Forgey served as executive producer on Shadow of Mordor but sadly passed away last year, before work on its upcoming sequel could be completed. Now the team has created a DLC character in honour of him.

Forthog Orc-Slayer has been developed in Forgey's image and will be sold separately after Shadow of War hits shelves. WB Games has promised that $3.50 from ever sale will go to his family, running up to December 31st 2019.

However, it appears this will only apply to sales made in the US. It's unclear whether the Orc-Slayer will still be available in all territories.

"Mike 'Forthog' Forgey was our executive producer and great friend hear at Monolith," the team writes at the end of Forthog Orc-Slayer's trailer.

"We lost Mike to cancer during the development of Shadow of War and we want to remember and honour him with a little bit of immortality in Mordor."

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War will be released for Xbox One, PS4 and PC on October 10th. With Crackdown 3, it has become an important title for the launch of Xbox One X, even featured in some of the premium bundles heading to retail.