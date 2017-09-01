Nominees revealed for first ever Women In Games Mobile Awards South Park Phone Destroyer, A Normal Lost Phone and more in the running for September 6th event

James Batchelor UK Editor Friday 1st September 2017

Women In Games has announced the nominations for next week's mobile games awards, which celebrate titles developed by female developers or teams led by them.

The awards were announced earlier this year and have been endorsed by the International Mobile Gaming Awards. Of the seven games nominated, two winners will be declared during the European Women In Games Conference 2017.

One will win the Grand Prix award, which will recognise the best mobile game, while another will win the Leadership Award, which honours the achievements of an individual driving force behind the title.

The full list of nominees are:

South Park: Phone Destroyer - led by Neha Joshi, producer at Redlynx, a Ubisoft Studio from Finland.

Jungle Animal Hair Salon 2 - led by Migle Šaulyte, CMO at TutoTOONS from Lithuania

Birdie's Adventure - led by Astrid Refstrup, co-founder at Triple Topping Games from Denmark

Eden Isle: Resort Paradise - led by Elaine Reynolds, CEO at Simteractive Ltd. from Ireland

Rocket Rumble - led by Vicky Smalley, CTO at Small Jelly from UK

Serena Supergreen and the Broken Blade - led by Linda Kruse, co-founder and MD at The Good Evil from Germany

A Normal Lost Phone - led by Elizabeth Maler, co-founder at Accidental Queens from France

"We're very pleased with the number of entries we've received for the first Women in Games Mobile Awards, coming from around Europe and representing a broad selection of pioneering women in the industry," said Women in Games CEO Marie-Claire Isaaman.

"Our ambition with these awards is to highlight the breadth of talent that exists and as such we encourage everyone to submit their entries next year too. All are welcome, whether they have been in the industry a long time or just starting out."

The European Women In Games Conference 2017 will be held in London from September 5th to 6th, with the awards taking place on the 6th. It will feature keynotes from Brie Code and Anita Sarkeesian.