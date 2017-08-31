Codemasters and Koch renew global distribution deal Saints Row publisher will handle UK studio's games in EMEA and Americas for another two years

Press Release Thursday 31st August 2017 Share this article Share

31 August 2017 - Renown racing game specialists Codemasters and industry powerhouse Koch Media today announced the extension of their global publishing and distribution agreement.

The successful partnership started in 2016 will continue to see Koch Media exclusively co-publish Codemasters titles in the Americas and sole distribution in EMEA for another two years.

"The renewal of our partnership is a prime example that when two independent gaming companies focus on their key strengths, rely on each other's expertise, and work together in true symbiotic fashion, it can only lead to great success for both parties" said Dr. Klemens Kundratitz, CEO of Koch Media

"We are delighted to extend our relationship with Koch Media and look forward to strengthening our successful partnership" said Frank Sagnier, CEO of Codemasters.