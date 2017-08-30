Jesse Schell's I Expect You To Die has earned over $1m The VR title's revenue milestone comes eight months after releasing last December

James Brightman Editor, North America Wednesday 30th August 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Schell Games

Making money in the VR ecosystem isn't easy given the relatively low installed bases. Hitting $1 million in revenues isn't ordinarily celebrated in most parts of the games business, but in VR it's something to cheer for. Schell Games' I Expect You To Die (IEYTD) is the newest member of the $1m club. The title was originally released last December on Oculus Rift and went on to release on PlayStation VR and HTC Vive as well.

Schell Games confirmed that the $1m in sales was generated across all platforms/channels, including the Oculus Store, Steam, the PlayStation Store, and Amazon.

"Our IEYTD team worked incredibly hard to create an enjoyable and immersive escape-the-room experience for players. To reach this $1 million threshold is another indication that our hard work is appreciated," remarked Jesse Schell, CEO of Schell Games. "We love how enthusiastic our fans have been toward the game, and we hope they will enjoy this hilarious mixed reality video we've developed. In the very near future, we look forward to providing them with even more content for the game."

Schell Games has not shared any details on the forthcoming content for IEYTD, but the studio promised that it will be available before 2017 ends.

Schell, who's also a Carnegie Mellon professor, has been one of the more vocal members of the industry on VR/AR trends. At last year's GDC he famously outlined 40 predictions for the technology.