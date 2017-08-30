Green Man Gaming hires EVP of performance marketing

Matthew Handrahan Editor-in-Chief Wednesday 30th August 2017 Share this article Share

LONDON, August 29, 2017 -- Green Man Gaming has today announced the appointment of Paul Turner as the new Executive Vice President of Performance Marketing.

Paul's strong background in digital marketing strategy and innovation working within the digital retail and online gambling industries for brands such as QVC and Sporting Index will play a big role in Green Man Gaming's drive to ramp up its digital marketing campaigns internationally as it expands its localised websites to new regions.

As the EVP of Performance Marketing, Paul is responsible for driving traffic internationally to Green Man Gaming's store and delivering revenue through paid media channels, SEO, email, content and design as well as managing merchandising.

Before taking up his role at Green Man Gaming, Paul was the Marketing Director and Head of Sporting Index, one of the world's leading online sports gambling sites, where he completely overhauled the company's marketing strategy, rebranded the business and successfully launched their mobile site. He also spent almost nine years at QVC building up their digital marketing programme from scratch and was instrumental in driving some record breaking results for the company. His early career saw him build up his knowledge and skills in digital marketing by working agency-side for clients such as Canon, Time Out and Piaggio.

"Paul's 15 years' experience at the forefront of digital marketing innovation working in forward thinking industries including online gambling and digital retail is a highly valuable addition to our Executive team as we ramp up our internationalisation plans. Green Man Gaming is a challenger brand that is expanding its local presence internationally and Paul's ROI-driven marketing strategy combined with his passion for keeping the customer at the heart of everything he does will help us achieve our goals," said Paul Sulyok, CEO and Founder of Green Man Gaming.

