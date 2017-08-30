Gamer Sensei draws $4 million in funding

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Wednesday 30th August 2017 Share this article Share

There's money in esports, not just in playing them or running them, but in teaching them as well. Gamer Sensei today announced that it had closed an additional $4 million funding round to grow its esports coaching service.

The current round is led by Accomplice and Advancit Capital. Both companies have diverse portfolios of investments that include outfits both in and out of the gaming industry. Both are also already invested in esports field, with Accomplice counting mobile startup Skillz among its portfolio and Advancit having previously put its resources behind betting site Unikrn, press outlet BlitzESports, and VR streaming site Sliver.tv, all with an eSports focus. Also participating were Origin Ventures, CRCM Ventures, Kiwi Ventures, aXiomatic, Abstract Ventures, Subversive Capital, Boston Seed Capital, Sigma Prime, Corigin Ventures, GC Tracker and Tim & Todd McSweeney.

"The esports industry is hotter than ever as evidenced by the growing number of traditional sports groups and team owners - from the NBA to the NFL - looking to get in on the action," Gamer Sensei co-founder and CEO Rohan Gopaldas said. "Gamer Sensei is front and center with a unique offering that benefits both players and coaches, and this latest investment will allow us continue to build and evolve the platform to implement new features and forge new partnerships."

At present Gamer Sensei offers one-on-one coaching at 10 different games, including League of Legends, Dota 2, Hearthstone, Overwatch, World of Tanks, and Gwent. Prices vary depending on the coach, but as of this writing, they range from $187.50 an hour to $5 an hour.