Sony cuts PlayStation VR bundle price by $50
PSVR Worlds bundle is now $449, PlayStation Camera added to $400 core bundle
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
Plus, the PSVR Worlds bundle with Move controllers has been lowered to $449
Missing in action at E3, PlayLink might be Sony's best effort yet at capturing the thus-far ignored casual market
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?