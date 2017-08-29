Sections

Sony cuts PlayStation VR bundle price by $50

PSVR Worlds bundle is now $449, PlayStation Camera added to $400 core bundle

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

blog.us.playstation.com

