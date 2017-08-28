Sony now bundles camera with PSVR for $399 Plus, the PSVR Worlds bundle with Move controllers has been lowered to $449

Sony has now joined the other high-end VR headset makers this year in lowering price. As mentioned on the PlayStation.blog, starting on September 1 in North America, the PlayStation VR Worlds bundle (PSVR headset, PS Camera, two PlayStation Move motion controllers and PlayStation VR Worlds) will retail for $50 cheaper at $449. Additionally, the basic PSVR package, which retails for $399, will now include the PlayStation Camera at no extra charge. Sony says that this bundle will be the core package for PSVR moving forward.

"This is a great time to jump into the PlayStation VR experience, with a huge lineup of over 100 games, including recent favorites like Arizona Sunshine, Superhot VR, Tiny Trax, Fantastic Contraption and Dino Frontie," said Mary Yee Vice President, PlayStation Marketing, SIEA.

"If you're new to PSVR, don't miss out on marquee titles like Farpoint, Batman: Arkham VR, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and Resident Evil 7 Biohazard... On the horizon, we've got a great lineup of games, including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Doom VFR, Sparc, Bravo Team and The Inpatient."

Sony's PSVR has been leading the high-end VR headset race in part due to its lower MSRP and the built-in installed base of the PS4 console, so users don't need to shell out over $1,000 for a powerful PC gaming rig. The company announced that it was nearing 1 million units sold much earlier this year, but we haven't had a sales update in some time now. Analyst firm SuperData predicted in May that Sony would go on to sell about 2.6 million units of PSVR this year.