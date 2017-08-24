Atlus sets up European publishing team in London Japanese company to operate out of Sega Europe's offices

Persona publisher Atlus will handle the European publishing of its own titles going forward.

Previously the company had used third-party publishing partners, including Koch.

The move is part of the company's acquisition by Sega. The new team already features commercial director Simon Inch, and will add a PR manager and a product marketing manager in due course. All three will operate out of Sega Europe's offices in London.

The company says that it will enable them to better support fans with the special edition sets and products that they currently offer in the US and other markets.

"It is a strong example of the growth we are experiencing as a company," Says Jacob Nahin, senior PR manager at Atlus US. "Publishing in Europe is simply the next step for us. What this means initially for fans is a parity for launch and premium editions. From a business perspective, we'll be better positioned to address the needs of each market in which we release our titles."