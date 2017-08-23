Sections

Splash Damage's Brink is now "Free to Play" on Steam

The Bethesda-published FPS has apparently switched business model, but only on PC

Splash Damage's Brink is now free-to-play on Steam, even though its console versions are still only available at a premium price.

At present, not a great deal is known about the decision save for a brief, context-free message on Steam, which states that the 2011 first-person shooter is now "Free to Play." Brink was published by Bethesda Softworks, and neither it nor developer Splash Damage had released any official word on the apparent change of business model at the time of writing

However, while the digital version isn't available on the PlayStation Store, Brink is still for sale as a premium download on the Xbox Marketplace. The DLC associated with the game is still for sale on Steam, though nothing is priced higher than £1 each.

In July last year, Splash Damage was acquired by Leyou Technologies Holdings, one of a series of deals in which Chinese companies from unrelated industries (poultry, in this case) have acquired game developers. Splash Damage subsequently bought the rights to its free-to-play shooter Dirty Bomb back from Nexon.

The only official sales figure ever released for Brink was 2.5 million units, which it reached around a year after its initial release.

Related stories

Arkane Studios: "Lots of people have done elves and dwarves. F*** that"

Dishonored creative director Harvey Smith offers advice on how to create a distinct and memorable fictional universe

By James Batchelor

30 days ago

Bethesda drops premium DLC model for Doom

All multiplayer expansion packs will now be free

By James Batchelor

A month ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.