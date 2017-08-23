Splash Damage's Brink is now "Free to Play" on Steam The Bethesda-published FPS has apparently switched business model, but only on PC

Matthew Handrahan Editor-in-Chief Wednesday 23rd August 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Bethesda Softworks Splash Damage

Splash Damage's Brink is now free-to-play on Steam, even though its console versions are still only available at a premium price.

At present, not a great deal is known about the decision save for a brief, context-free message on Steam, which states that the 2011 first-person shooter is now "Free to Play." Brink was published by Bethesda Softworks, and neither it nor developer Splash Damage had released any official word on the apparent change of business model at the time of writing

However, while the digital version isn't available on the PlayStation Store, Brink is still for sale as a premium download on the Xbox Marketplace. The DLC associated with the game is still for sale on Steam, though nothing is priced higher than £1 each.

In July last year, Splash Damage was acquired by Leyou Technologies Holdings, one of a series of deals in which Chinese companies from unrelated industries (poultry, in this case) have acquired game developers. Splash Damage subsequently bought the rights to its free-to-play shooter Dirty Bomb back from Nexon.

The only official sales figure ever released for Brink was 2.5 million units, which it reached around a year after its initial release.