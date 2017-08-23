Bethesda dates Skyrim, Doom, Fallout VR games

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Wednesday 23rd August 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Bethesda Game Studios

The VR scene will welcome a trio of AAA games this holiday season, as Bethesda has nailed down release dates for VR adaptations of some of its biggest franchises.

PlayStation VR owners will see the first of the batch, as Skyrim VR launches for the PS4 on November 17. HTC Vive owners can look forward to December 1 when Doom VFR launches for the Valve-backed headset as well as the PSVR. Vive owners also get the last laugh, as Fallout 4 VR will be available for them on PC December 12.

Unsurprisingly, none of the games are scheduled for the Oculus Rift. Bethesda parent company Zenimax has been involved in a years-long legal battle against Oculus alleging misappropriation of its VR technology and violation of non-disclosure agreements. The fight has already seen Zenimax win a $500 million judgment, and the company is seeking $500 million more, as well as a 20% cut of Oculus revenues for the next decade.

All three of Bethesda's VR games will be playable at this year's QuakeCon, which runs from tomorrow through Sunday at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, TX.