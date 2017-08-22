The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast: Examining Xbox Latest episode available to download now, discussing the challenges Microsoft faces with the Xbox One X launch

James Batchelor UK Editor Tuesday 22nd August 2017

The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast returns with an in-depth look at one of the crucial pillars of the console market.

After a disappointing showing at Xbox's Cologne showcase, GamesIndustry.biz editor-in-chief Matt Handrahan, UK editor James Batchelor and publisher Chris Dring unite to discuss the struggles facing the platform holder.

The delay of Crackdown 3 has unquestionably damaged the launch line-up for the Xbox One X, but it also exposes a more severe problem in the lack of system-selling first-party IP. Similarly, the confusion as to who the target audience is for this extremely powerful device throws the future strategy of Xbox into question.

We ponder all this and more in our latest episode. Got something to add? Feel free to comment below.

