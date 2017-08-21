THQ Nordic acquires Black Forest Games The 50-person German studio and its five founders will now work with THQ Nordic

In separate deals, THQ Nordic has acquired 100% of the shares in development studio Black Forest Games and a number of its intellectual properties. The share deal is being handled by THQ Nordic GmbH, based in Vienna, Austria; under the deal, the company will gain 100% of the company, the five founders will stay on board, and the studio will continue to operate its 50-person team.

In the separate asset purchase agreement, to be handled by THQ Nordic AB, based in Sweden, the publisher will gain Giana Sisters, Helldorado and Rogue Stormers.

THQ Nordic noted that Black Forest is currently working on an unannounced project for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with further details to be revealed soon.

The publisher has been picking up a number of properties from studios of late, but that doesn't mean every IP will get turned into another project. For more on THQ Nordic's strategy and future planning, we encourage you to read this recent interview with Reinhard Pollice, business and product development director.