Playerunknown's Battlegrounds hits 8 million sales Bluehole's breakout hit will be published by Microsoft when it launches on Xbox this year

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has now sold 8 million units on Steam, despite still being in Early Access.

Bluehole's breakout hit launched in March to immediate success, earning $11 million in revenue in its first three days on Early Access. According to Bluehole creative director Brendan Greene, who took part in Microsoft's Gamescom livestream, PUBG has now sold more than 8 million units on Steam.

PUBG will launch on the Xbox Preview Program later this year, with Microsoft as its publisher. The new publishing deal will "help accelerate console development" while leaving Bluehole with full creative control.

"Our goal is to deliver the best Battle Royale experience to a global audience and our partnership with Microsoft will allow us to do just that," said Bluehole VP Chang Han Kim in a statement. "This partnership with Microsoft will accelerate the development and delivery of PUBG to console players around the world as we utilize their vast resources and impressive technical, sales and marketing expertise."

Earlier this month, PUBG became the second most popular game on Steam in terms of concurrent users, behind only Dota 2. Exactly how much more popular PUBG will be on PC remains to be seen, but it is likely to gain a significant amount of new players when it is released for Xbox.