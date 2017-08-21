No more Mass Effect Andromeda single-player updates EA says there will be no more patches for in-game story content, but multiplayer will see continued content updates

Electronic Arts has confirmed reports that it is halting work on the single-player aspects of Mass Effect: Andromeda. In a post on the game's official site, the publisher said the most recent update of the game will stand as its last.

"Our last update, 1.10, was the final update for Mass Effect: Andromeda," the company said. "There are no planned future patches for single-player or in-game story content. In the coming weeks, our multiplayer team will provide details of their ongoing support and upcoming content, including new multiplayer missions, character kits, and what's in store for N7 Day."

Rumors that this would be the case started making the rounds over a month ago, when a Facebook post from a hoax company that was supposedly going to work on Andromeda DLC claimed those plans were scuttled due to "issues in initial production, heavy critique, significant delays in other projects, staff allocation and reductions in [BioWare] Montreal." These followed on from a report in May that due to Andromeda's underwhelming reviews and sales, the Mass Effect franchise was being put on hold for the time being.

The news that Andromeda would not be receiving single-player updates may have been widely assumed by Mass Effect fans already, considering developer BioWare Montreal was merged into EA Motive earlier this month.