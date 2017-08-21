Koch Media to publish Conan Exiles

Press Release Monday 21st August 2017 Share this article Share

OSLO, Norway - August 21th, 2017 - Funcom and Koch Media are excited to announce their global co-publishing partnership for the open-world survival game Conan Exiles, which is currently in Early Access on both PC and Xbox One. The game will leave Early Access and the full version will arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in early 2018. Koch Media will handle all publishing activities for the game in physical retail across all three platforms.

This is not the first time Funcom and Koch Media rally together to bring Conan the Barbarian to the masses. The two companies have previously worked together on Age of Conan: Rise of the Godslayer, Funcom's 2008 massively multiplayer online game which was distributed by Koch Media. Now, the two will combine forces to market and publish Conan Exiles in stores through all major territories.

"We are thrilled to be working with Koch Media again in bringing the world's greatest barbarian back into store shelves," says Funcom CEO Rui Casais. "Their experience as a world-leading publisher combined with their extensive retail network will help bring Conan Exiles to an even wider audience. The fact that they know and understand Conan is also a huge benefit that will ensure all aspects of publishing the game will be executed in the true spirit of the Conan the Barbarian brand."

"We are delighted to revive our successful cooperation with Funcom which we established during the work for Age of Conan: Rise of the Godslayer," says Koch Media CEO Dr. Klemens Kundratitz. "The immense open world experience and comprehensive survival and sandbox elements in Conan Exiles impressed us. We are proud that we can take part in the next phase of this project and will focus all our know-how to build the road for a successful retail launch of the game for PC and Consoles."

In this online survival game players get to build anything from small homes to entire cities, explore a huge open world, team up with other players, or seek to dominate their enemies through brutal player vs. player combat. The game is set in the world of Conan the Barbarian, and players get to explore vast landscapes and either fight each other or cooperate to build a community of their own.