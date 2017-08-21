Sections

Atomhawk opens new studio in Vancouver

British design services firm expands into Canada; new studio headed by creative director Maurice "Skip" Kimball

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

atomhawk.com

Related stories

No more Mass Effect Andromeda single-player updates

EA says there will be no more patches for in-game story content, but multiplayer will see continued content updates

By Brendan Sinclair

30 minutes ago

"With $6m, you can compete with Call of Duty"

Devcom panel discusses the opportunities for smaller studios in the AAA market

By James Batchelor

2 hours ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.