New VR/AR publisher Big Immersive emerges from stealth Firm has already published three titles, also seeking new games to sign

James Batchelor UK Editor Friday 18th August 2017

Big Immersive is the latest new publisher to arrive on the scene, and focuses on virtual and augmented reality titles.

The company has actually been operating since last year, having already published three titles for a mix of mobile and PC virtual reality platforms, including Love Cubed VR, City Traffic Control VR and Agelore's Fantasy.

Big Immersive has said it will publish titles for "all mobile, console and PC VR platforms", with multiple titles in development internally. Forthcoming titles include the Escape Room Series and Space Jump.

The publisher has headquarters in the UK and Dubai, as well as a first-party development studio in the Pakistan capital of Lahore.

Big Immersive is also keen to publish third-party VR and AR titles, offering a range of services such as QA, marketing and PR to its partners. It will be attending Gamescom and other trade shows throughout the year in search of new partnerships.

It feels like the industry has been inundated with new publishers over the last couple of years, but few focus so specifically on the virtual and augmented reality markets. As promising as those technologies are, the addressable audience remains relatively low - particularly when it comes to the high-end platforms like Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. Big Immersive is no doubt hoping for that market to grow.