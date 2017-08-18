Kickstarter officially launching in Japan this September Site will also launch Japanese version, allow local devs to use Japan-based bank accounts and identification

James Batchelor UK Editor Friday 18th August 2017 Share this article Share

Kickstarter has announced it will open its crowdfunding platform in a key Asian market next month.

The leading crowdfunding platform will go live in Japan on September 13th, The Verge reports. Confirmation of a Japanese version was given earlier this year, but now a date has been set.

The launch will mean Japanese developer can create their own projects and crowdfunding campaigns using local bank accounts and forms of identification. Previously, studios would have to go through a partnership with a firm based in the United States or another market where Kickstarter is open to project submissions.

Developers interested in hosting their project on the new Japanese Kickstarter should email japan@kickstarter.com.

Japanese consumers are already able to back projects, but the move will also mean the launch of a Japanese language version of the site, making it easier for them to discover creations they wish to pledge towards.

Kickstarter is already available in over 21 countries, including the UK, US, Canada, Mexico and various European territories. The site was once a major source of funding for independent projects, but ICO Partners data released earlier this month revealed that pledges for video games through Kickstarter are in decline.