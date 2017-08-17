Deep Silver will publish Shenmue III Saints Row and Dead Island publisher to handle the physical and digital versions of the game

Christopher Dring Thursday 17th August 2017

Companies in this article Deep Silver

Deep Silver will publish Shenmue III both physical and digitally.

The publisher, which is gearing up to launch Agents of Mayhem next month, has signed the deal exclusively with Shenmue developer Ys Net Inc.

Shenmue III was announced during E3 2015 and is scheduled to arrive on PS4 and PC in the second half of 2018.

"Shenmue is one of a few game franchises that have historical value whilst continuing to ignite passion across gamers," said Deep Silver CEO Klemens Kundratitz.

"We are delighted to have signed this publishing partnership and look forward to utilizing our global publishing network to maximize the potential of this highly anticipated game,"

Shenmue III director and Ys Net CEO Yu Suzuki added: "I am very pleased to secure this global partnership with Deep Silver, which is comprised of incredible men and women who have a deep passion for bringing Japanese titles to the rest of the world. Throughout this process, Deep Silver has expressed a deep passion for Japanese games, the Shenmue franchise and its fans-this gives me further confidence in Shenmue III and that we have found the best partner possible."