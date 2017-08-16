Xbox One X support added to Unity engine Prevalent development platform now supports beefed up Microsoft console

Companies in this article Unity Technologies

Unity has added Xbox One X support to its list of supported platforms.

The update gives users of the engine access to the new Xbox model's 4K and HDR output. Ultimately, Unity users with an Xbox One development kit can now deploy to the Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X simultaneously.

"Taking advantage of the increased power and 4K HDR output of the Xbox One X is as easy as changing some quality settings," asserts a brief blog post on the update from Unity.

The engine maker is now appealing to developers to provide feedback on their experience deploying to Xbox One X, with a view to refining and updating the support.

The Xbox One X offers a more powerful version of the console, but for a price of £449, or $499, leading analysts have collectively suggested it may struggle to sell. The machine, previously known as Project Scorpio, will sell at a loss at its RRP, though some predict Microsoft will shift in excess of 20 million units by 2022.

It is worth noting that the original Xbox One debuted with a $499 RRP.

How appealing the Xbox One X's increased resolution output will be to Unity's legion of indie and microstudio users is yet to be seen, but support from such a prolifically employed tool may be seen as a considerable boon.