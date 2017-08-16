Sections

Reto-Moto brings on Jean-Marc Broyer as CEO

Broyer will lead the Danish studio as it expands Heroes & Generals internationally

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

heroesandgenerals.com

Related stories

Jobs roundup: Guerrilla Games' Angie Smets joins GDC board

Sony UK losing marketing director, promotion and departure at DeltaDNA, senior hires at esports VC and more

By James Batchelor

2 days ago

Sony UK marketing boss Rich Keen departing in November

Exec leaving “to pursue another opportunity in the industry”

By James Batchelor

2 days ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.