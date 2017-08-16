Hibernum lays off majority of staff

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Wednesday 16th August 2017 Share this article Share

Hibernum Creations has confirmed for GamesIndustry.biz that it has laid off the majority of its staff.

"The company is currently going through a transitional period where it has begun to sell its assets to various potential partners," a representative said today. "Our hearts go out to all our dedicated employees and their families during this transitional phase. Key personnel that remain will make all efforts to keep as many projects alive and as many personnel employed as we find permanent homes for our existing projects."

Our inquiry was prompted by a news tip from a former Hibernum employee who said the entire staff of the Montreal-based development studio, upwards of 100 employees, had been let go. In 2014, the company had a headcount of 155, and planned to add another 150 employees within two years as part of a $5 million injection of funding from Investissement Québec.

Founded in 2004, Hibernum is best known as a creator of mobile games like Beauty and the Beast: Perfect Match, Dice with Ellen, and Magic: The Gathering - Puzzle Quest. However, the studio has worked on consoles (developing Fruit Ninja Kinect 2 and assisting Insomniac with Song of the Deep), and also serves as an animation studio for partners, producing trailers, cinematics, and concept art.

