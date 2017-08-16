Sections

Gearbox Publishing picks up We Happy Few

Compulsion Games' dystopian adventure title is now set for April 13, 2018

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

twitter.com

Related stories

Atari hands off Pridefest

Largely abandoned mobile game given to maker of LGBTQutie dating app alongside cash investment

By Brendan Sinclair

6 hours ago

Indies need to start charging more for games - Steam Spy

"Stop undermining your game because somehow you think it's not worth the asking price," says Sergey Galyonkin

By James Brightman

7 hours ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.