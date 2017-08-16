Atari hands off Pridefest

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Wednesday 16th August 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Atari

When Atari respawned for the most recent time more than three years ago, it did so with the intention of tapping new markets, specifically naming LGBT audiences as one to target. While it did launch the mobile parade-organizing game Pridefest in September of 2015, its LGBT push has been largely invisible since then.

That changed this week with the company's announcement of a partnership with LGBT Media Inc., makers of the dating app LGBTQutie. An Atari representative told GamesIndustry.biz that the company has invested cash into LGBT Media Inc., as well as giving it the Pridefest game. LGBT Media will be rebranding and re-launching Pridefest under its own label, with expanded social aspects to the gameplay.

When Pridefest launched, it was met with some pointed criticism. Atari added new functionality in a handful of updates, but tomorrow will mark a full year since either the iOS or Android version of the game has been updated.

"When meeting the co-founders of LGBTQutie, Rachel Kimelman and Jordan Weiss, it became clear that the team's extensive expertise and relationships within the LGBTQ community would benefit Pridefest," said Atari CEO Fred Chesnais. "We knew that joining forces with LGBTQutie was the best course of action to further develop and grow the game."

Kimelman added, "Pridefest is centered on the celebration of LGBTQ culture and pride and will allow users to have a fun, engaging and interactive experience. By combining the respective experience levels of both of our companies, we hope to provide players with a new standard for LGBT gaming."