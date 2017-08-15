John Davison to lead media for N3twork
Mobile games company brings on former Glixel leader to oversee media products and content
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
Sony UK losing marketing director, promotion and departure at DeltaDNA, senior hires at esports VC and more
Exec leaving “to pursue another opportunity in the industry”
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?