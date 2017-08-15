Sections

AIAS names 2017 scholarship recipients

Five students selected for Randy Pausch, Mark Beaumont and WomenIn scholarships

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

aiasfoundation.org

Related stories

AIAS names Mike Fischer president

Former exec with Microsoft, Square Enix, and Epic tapped to lead DICE Summit organizer

By Brendan Sinclair

8 months ago

DICE rolls with the changing industry

AIAS head Martin Rae on dealing with conference saturation, DICE Europe leaving London, and possibility of further spin-off events

By Brendan Sinclair

2 years ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.