Sections

Unity retires UnityScript language

Continued support "obstructs new scripting features", only used in 3.6% of projects

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

blogs.unity3d.com

Related stories

Disney and Unity accused of collecting children's personal information

More alleged COPPA violations in the US as 42 Disney games included in lawsuit

By James Batchelor

3 days ago

New Unity graduate fellowship program will research AI and machine learning

Initiative will support grads exploring the possibilities for content creation and NPCs that learn new behaviour

By James Batchelor

A month ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.