Sony UK marketing boss Rich Keen departing in November Exec leaving "to pursue another opportunity in the industry"

James Batchelor UK Editor Monday 14th August 2017

Rich Keen is leaving the UK arm of Sony Interactive Entertainment, GamesIndustry.biz can reveal.

Sony confirmed the marketing director's upcoming departure, which will mark the end of a four-year tenure at the platform holder. Keen joined SIE UK in 2013 and was promoted to marketing director back in February 2016.

He will leave in November to "pursue another opportunity in the industry". Sony has told us it has "nothing to announce with regard to his replacement at the current time."

"Rich has been with us since the launch of PlayStation 4 and has been a key member of the UK management team," comments Warwick Light, VP & MD UK & Ireland.

"Whilst we are sad to see him go, we wish him well as he embarks on his next chapter. Rich leaves behind him a strong and creative marketing team who will continue to drive the PlayStation business forward."

Prior to his time at Sony, Keen spent six years at IGN and its parent Ziff Davis, where he held positions such as marketing director and international publishing director.

