Jobs roundup: Guerrilla Games' Angie Smets joins GDC board Sony UK losing marketing director, promotion and departure at DeltaDNA, senior hires at esports VC and more

James Batchelor UK Editor Monday 14th August 2017 Share this article Share

It can be difficult keeping track of the various comings and goings in the games industry, which is why we compile them in semi-regular round-ups.

If you have new appointments or transitions in your company that belong here, please email newhires@gamesindustry.biz.

Sony UK loses marketing director

GamesIndustry.biz has learned UK marketing director Rich Keen will leave the platform holder in November. You can read the full story here.

Guerilla Games' Angie Smets joins GDC board The organisers of the Game Developers Conference have announced a new addition to the advisory board that helps shape the annual event, Gamasutra reports.

Angie Smets currently holds the position of executive producer at Amsterdam-based developer Guerilla Games, a role she served in during work on this year's hit new IP Horizon Zero Dawn. She has also worked on the studio's popular Killzone series.

She joins a board that already includes PS4 architect Mark Cerny, Uncharted director Amy Hennig and Media Molecule boss Siobhan Reddy.

Tobias Gustavsson joins Paradox as head of music The publisher has hired award-winning composer Tobias Gustavsson as its new Head of Music. Gustavsson has already worked with Paradox on the soundtrack for titles such as Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron and Colossal Order's Cities: Skylines.

In addition to his work in games, the composer has worked with a number of popular singers and musicians, having written songs for Nelly Furtado and tours with the likes of Britney Spears, Kylie Minogue and Deep Purple.

You can find out more about this appointment here.

Senior hires at BITKRAFT Esport Ventures Investment firm BITKRAFT Esport Ventures has hired two new executives, The Esports Observer reports.

Minard Hamily joins as partner, having previoulsy been an executive at JAMDAT Mobile, Sports Technologies and eByline. He also held several positions at ESPN, including senior vice president of ESPN International.

Meanwhile, Greg Essig has been named head of business and product strategy at the company's Santa Monica Office. He previously led Mobcrush's business development initiatives and managed the game section of Apple's App Store during its early days.

Curve Digital hires Sold Out's George Morgan UK publisher Curve Digital has hired George Morgan as its new product manager. Morgan previously held the same role at Sold Out, where he helped launch Sniper Elite 4 and the retail version of Elite Dangerous. He announced the move via Twitter.

Conspexit names new board member The London-based start-up has appointed Robby Yung as the latest member of its board. Yung is a bsuiness specialist from China, currently serving as CEO of Hong Kong app developer Animoca Brands.

Promotion and departure at DeltaDNA The analytics firm has promoted Dr Isaac Roseboom to the newly-created role of chief strategy officer. He previously served as head of insight, prior to which he was an astrophysicist working on the Hubble Telescope. You can read more about his appointment here.

Meanwhile, GamesIndusrtry.biz has learned DeltaDNA's head of market has departed the firm. He has taken up the role of senior marketing manager at YoYo Games, the firm behind accessible development software GameMaker:Studio.

If you have jobs news to share or a new hire you want to shout about, please contact us on newhires@gamesindustry.biz