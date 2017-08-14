Crash Bandicoot rivals Call of Duty success in UK charts N.Sane Trilogy is the first title to rack up four consecutive weeks at No.1 since Infinite Warfare

James Batchelor UK Editor Monday 14th August 2017

The latest UK charts have been released and, yet again, Activision holds onto No.1 with Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy.

A minor 1% dip in sales wasn't enough to dethrone the compilation, which has now managed four weeks running at the top of the charts, and six weeks total since it was first released in June.

The last title to survive this long at No.1 was fellow Activision game Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, which racked up five consecutive weeks at the top spanning the end of 2016 and early 2017. Incidentally, the shooter saw a 13% rise in sales this week, putting it at No.17.

Bethesda, meanwhile, maintains a good hold on the charts with three titles in the Top Five - thanks primarily to ongoing retail promotions. Fallout 4 is at No.2, Dishonored 2 at No.4 and Doom at No.5. All three actually saw sales decrease week-on-week, by as 34% in Doom's case, but the first two managed to each climb a place when compared to last week's chart.

Also a climber is Forza Horion 3, which rises five places and returns to the Top 10 at No.9 thanks to a 13% rise in sales. Also a re-entry is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, up from No.15 to No.7.

With no new releases, the rest of the chart looks rather familiar. This could potentially change next week with the upcoming release of Agents of Mayhem on Friday.

As always, the UKIE/GfK Weekly charts only include retail releases, not download sales. Here's the full Top 10 for the week ending August 12th.