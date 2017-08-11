Unity adds first independent board members

Press Release Friday 11th August 2017 Share this article Share

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Unity Technologies, the largest global development platform for creating 2D, 3D, VR and AR games, today announced the appointment of Robynne Sisco and Max Levchin. The appointment makes Levchin and Sisco the company's first independent board members.

"We are thrilled to welcome Max and Robynne to our Board of Directors -- two accomplished business leaders with tremendous vision and expertise," said John Riccitiello, Chief Executive Officer of Unity Technologies. "Robynne is a financial leader with strong vision and Max is a business expert who's helped guide some of the most intriguing companies in tech today. I'm confident their experiences will add great value to our Board, and look forward to benefiting from their strategic insight and counsel."

Robynne Sisco is Chief Financial Officer at Workday, and brings nearly 30 years of corporate finance and accounting experience to the role. Prior to joining Workday, Robynne was chief accounting officer and corporate controller at VMware, where she was responsible for accounting operations, real estate, and facilities.

"It is a rare opportunity to sit on the board of a company that is not only transforming the landscape in gaming, VR/AR and 3D visualization, but also impacting the way people will interact in the future," said Robynne Sisco. "I look forward to working with Unity on this exciting journey."

Angel investor and serial entrepreneur Max Levchin is the cofounder and CEO of Affirm, cofounder and president of HVF Labs, cofounder and chairman of Glow, cofounder and General Partner of SciFi VC, advisory board member of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, board member of Mixpanel, first investor and former chairman of Yelp and cofounder and former CTO of PayPal.

"My 'first love' in computer science was always graphics. It's what I would have spent my career in, except financial services kinda got in the way," said Max Levchin. "I am excited to join the team at Unity as they build the best computer graphics company in the world."

Unity exists to democratize development, solve hard problems and enable success -- three core values that are the driving forces of Unity's adoption by millions of creators. Unity powers more than 50% of all new mobile games and nearly 70% of all AR and VR content. Interactive content made with Unity reaches nearly three billion devices worldwide.

If you have jobs news to share or a new hire you want to shout about, please contact us on newhires@gamesindustry.biz