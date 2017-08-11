Nintendo sued over alleged patent violation by Switch controllers
Wikipad creator Gamevice claims removable Joy-Cons violates its patents
A peripherals manufacturer is suing Nintendo, alleging that the design of the new Switch console is too similar to one of its own devices.
The product in question is the Wikipad, a cradle for Android tablets that features traditional games controls. Engadget reports that Gamevice deems the Nintendo Switch violates its patent for a device with a "flexible bridge section" combined with detachable controllers.
The company has filed a lawsuit against Nintendo and is seeking not only damages, but also a complete ban on Switch sales.
While Gamevice currently manufactures phone and tablet add-ons, the original dream for Wikipad as a gaming tablet not unlike the Switch. We interviewed the company back in 2012 about how the product would be "a bridge device between a tablet and a console".
The fact that Nintendo Switch also operates as a home console connected to the TV may be in the platform holder's favour, and given how diligently Nintendo seems to patent everything, it could be that Gamevice is unsuccessful.
