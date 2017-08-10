UK games industry charity clay pigeon shoot returns

Christopher Dring Publisher Thursday 10th August 2017 Share this article Share

The bi-annual games industry charity clay pigeon competition returns next month.

G3 - Games, Guns, Giving, supports Special Effect and is run by industry agent Joel Benton. It will take place on the Surrey estate of Les Edgar, the co-founder of Bullfrog.

This is the fourth G3 event, and will feature teams from Sega, Sumo Digital, Supermassive Games, Creative Assembly, Rebellion, Climax, Splash Damage, Hutch Games, Future Games of London, Jagex, Natural Motion, West Pier Studios, Slingshot Cartel, Audiomotion, Trailer Farm, Codemasters, Red Kite Games, Wired, Curve Digital, Sheridans and Gamer Network.

"We start with breakfast, spend a pleasant morning trying to shoot things and generally taking the mickey then retire to a lovely pub for a splendid meal and some prizes," said Joel Benton.

"This year will be the biggest and best G3 event so far. With the shoot and a charity auction, we hope to raise as much money for Special Effect as we can but we guarantee everyone will have a terrific time."

There is still time to enter a team of four for G3. The cost is £1000. Payment is direct to Special Effect. Please email joel@ism-agency.com or visit gamesgunsgiving.com.