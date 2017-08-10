Crash Bandicoot back on top in Australia, New Zealand charts Australia-developed Rugby League Live knocked to No.2 as nostalgia train thunders on

The Interactive Games and Entertainment Association has released the latest weekly charts for New Zealand and Australia, and guess what? Yes, Crash Bandicoot is No.1 yet again.

The Activision remaster topples Rugby League Live 4, the locally-developed sports titles that finally managed to unseat Crash last week. A lack of new releases also contributed to the trilogy's continued success.

It's a similar story to the UK, where Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy has not only returned to the top of the weekly retail charts but also racked up more UK No.1s than any other PS4 exclusive.

Earlier this week, we spoke to publishers and analysts about why video game remasters such as Crash Bandicoot are performing so well, and whether this trend can continue.

Elsewhere in the Australia and New Zealand charts, there are few surprises with perennial seller Grand Theft Auto V at No.3 and No.4 respectively.

Interestingly, Splatoon 2 hasn't made a reappearance in the New Zealand charts since dropping out of the Top 10 in its second week, suggesting a low Switch userbase in the region - or one not enthralled by ink-based online multiplayer skirmishes.

Australia, on the other hand, seems to have a healthy appetite for Nintendo's new console, with Mario Kart 8 and Zelda: Breath of the World both re-entering the charts.

As with the UK charts, these only encompass physical sales and do not specify exact figures for each title. You can see each nation's full Top 10 below: