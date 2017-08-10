Come and speak at the Ukie Careers Bar Four days of talks set for the GamesIndustry.biz Career Fair at EGX 2017

GamesIndustry.biz and Ukie have united once again for the GamesIndustry.biz Career Fair at EGX 2017.

Ukie will bring back its excellent Careers Bar, where professionals from all corners of the video games business will be speaking about how to break into this exciting industry. The talks go on for all four days of the EGX show, which runs from September 21st to September 24th at Birmingham NEC.

If you're interested in being one of our expert speakers or panellists, whether you work in development, publishing, media or any of the many service industries, we want to hear from you. Please fill in this form to take part.

The Career Fair also features a number of leading developers and universities, who will be on-hand during the show to speak with students, graduates and industry professionals looking at their next move in the UK games industry.

For more information on booth prices or sponsorship deals, please contact: matthew.clements@gamer-network.net.

GamesIndustry.biz will have a major presence at EGX this year, which will include the return of the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit, The Games Retailers Conference and The Best Places To Work Awards. Other industry events includes the EGX Party and Ukie's AGM.

If you have jobs news to share or a new hire you want to shout about, please contact us on newhires@gamesindustry.biz