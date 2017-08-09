Singapore start-up BattleBrew Productions secures angel investment

James Batchelor UK Editor Wednesday 9th August 2017 Share this article Share

A new studio in Singapore has received early finding from a private angel investor that will help bring its first game to market.

BattleBrew Productions was formed earlier this year by several developers whose collective resumés include stints at Ubisoft, Gameloft, Gumi, Nubee, Garena and other games studios in the region. The team is currently based a Pixel Studios, an incubator that houses several developers such as former King team Mighty Bear.

This week, the start-up has announced it secured an undisclosed amount in private angel funding from Emerio Corp CEO Harish Nim. BattleBrew will used the funding to finish its first game and "pave the way for more investment", according to CEO Shawn Toh.

"The industry's pretty close-knit, so once we had an idea for a game we really wanted to work on it was an easy decision to make - forming BattleBrew Productions with some trusted friends," Toh said in a statement. "We have a lot more ownership in what we make, especially for the guys or gals who came from triple-A studios.

"We're thankful to Harish for his trust in us this early on."

Nim, meanwhile, said he was impressed by the team's passion and values, and is "confident of their success of the years to come."

There are no details on what BattleBrew's first title will be, but a pre-alpha build will be exhibited at Tokyo Game Show this September, followed GameStart Asia in the team's home nation of Singapore in October. The game is scheduled for release in early 2018.