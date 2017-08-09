New Austrian games publisher Toplitz emerges

Christopher Dring Publisher Wednesday 9th August 2017 Share this article Share

Another new European games publisher has emerged called Toplitz Productions.

Based close to Lake Toplitz in Austria, the firm is already working on a series of titles, including a farming life simulator, Airport Simulator 2018, a horse game and an 'amazing racing game'. The team says it specialises in community, media, and with Early Access projects.

"The highest priority for us is the very personal and amicable binding to our development studios and licensing partners," it said in a press release. "We are always looking for new, creative and motivated studios who are searching for a publishing house, which will position their games in the national and international market with heart and soul."

It's the latest in a number of service-based publishing houses that have emerged due to the challenges some developers have found in getting attention in the congested digital marketplaces.