Ubisoft taps Patrick Bach to lead new Stockholm studio

At the end of last year, it was reported that Patrick Bach was leaving Swedish studio EA DICE to spend more time with his family. Today, however, he's revealed his next venture and it's with EA competitor Ubisoft. The French publisher has opened a new studio in Stockholm and has brought Bach on to lead it as it looks to further expand in the Nordic region.

Ubisoft stated that its new Stockholm studio will work closely with the team at Massive in Malmö on AAA projects.

"When talking to Ubisoft about values and goals I noticed that we shared a lot of thinking, especially when it came to the creative and practical process of making games," Bach said on the official Ubisoft blog. "I feel like I will be able to use my potential in a new and different way in the Ubisoft family. I'm also looking forward to working with new world class colleagues around the world."

Bach knows the ins and outs of AAA development, having worked on numerous Battlefield games, Star Wars Battlefront, Mirror´s Edge Catalyst and most recently Battlefield 1. He plans to leverage that expertise with Ubisoft as they pursue the Avatar game tied to James Cameron's films.

"To make great games you need a great team, a clear vision, great working conditions and a company backing you and supporting those pillars. I think we've got all those ingredients combined to make this studio a success, and offer something new on the dev scene in Stockholm," he added.

Over the next two years, there will be about 100 new jobs in Stockholm, and Massive will also be recruiting for 200 positions in Malmö.

