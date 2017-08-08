The International 2017 starts with $24 million prize pool
Dota 2 tournament prize money is 16% up over last year, fourth consecutive year of setting a new record for esports
The International Dota 2 Championships is now underway in Seattle, with teams competing for a record-setting $24 million in prize money.
Last year, The International prize pool reached $20.7 million, so this year's total represents a minimum 16% increase year-on-year. Although the tournament started yesterday, viewers can still purchase a Battle Pass to push the total higher, but previous years suggest it won't go much further than its current level of $24,014,551.
The International's first year, in 2011, had a prize-pool of $1 million, but that changed when Valve started to sell virtual items to boost the total. The last four years of The International, including this year, are the four largest prize-pools in esports history, and Dota 2 tournaments occupy nine of the top ten spots - per Esports Earnings.
League of Legends 2016 World Championship is the fifth largest, with just over $5 million up for grabs, but the amount of money available to players of Riot's game hasn't grown as quickly as Dota 2.
Earlier this year, Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok became the first professional LoL player to reach $1 million in career earnings. To put that in context, every member of the winning team at The International this year will come close to doubling that amount with a single tournament.
The International 2017 takes place this week at Seattle's Key Arena, finishing on August 12.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?