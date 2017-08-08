Super Evil Megacorp snags $19m

James Brightman Editor, North America Tuesday 8th August 2017 Share this article Share

Super Evil Megacorp, the mobile studio headed by veteran Kristian Segerstrale, has announced another sizable round of funding. The developer best known for MOBA Vainglory has secured $19m and doubled its studio space.

Exact investors were not mentioned, but previous investors during the company's $26m round in 2015 included Index Ventures, Yuri Milner, Jim Breyer of Breyer Capital and Korea Investment Partners. The official website lists existing investors as CrossCut Ventures, General Catalyst, Initial Capital, Signia Venture Partners, Raine Ventures and ZhenFund.

"Together, we're doubling down on our mission to build the best core game experiences for the touchscreen generation," the studio wrote in a blog post.

"At Super Evil Megacorp, we believe the generation growing up with touchscreens as their primary gaming platform deserve the same quality and depth of play demanded on PCs and consoles - and that mobile-first players are every bit as hungry for great games and worthy of our respect. Like on every other platform, players on mobile will gravitate to uncompromising gameplay, superior graphical performance and believable characters with rich stories. We work hard every day to build a studio that can live up to those standards and to be the best home for core gaming talent, filling our 'Lair' with master craftspeople creative, passionate and ambitious enough to push the boundaries of the industry."

In addition to investing in its upcoming 5v5 game mode and growing its community, Super Evil said that the money will enable further development of its proprietary "console-grade" engine called E.V.I.L. "As a studio, we're obsessed with technology and unleashing beautiful graphics, stunning visual effects and realistic animations at the highest possible frame rates, across the broadest range of platforms. We're thrilled with what our engine makes possible today, and we're excited about how much more we can do for Vainglory and beyond in the days ahead," the company remarked.