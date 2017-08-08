Final Fantasy XIV Online passes 10m players

Press Release Tuesday 8th August 2017 Share this article Share

LONDON (Aug. 8, 2017) - The Final Fantasy XIV community continues to expand globally, with more than 10 million cumulative players* as of today. This continued success is largely due to the title's robust updates that consistently provide players with new content.

Today's announcement follows the release of the most recent expansion, FINAL FANTASY XIV: Stormblood™, which expands in-game content with two new playable jobs, an increased level cap, and an entrancing storyline that takes players to previously unexplored lands. Content patches following launch also brought the inclusion of high-level raids, enhancements to player jobs, and a number of other new features.

Additionally, this milestone coincides with the release of Patch 4.06 and the start of the annual Moonfire Faire seasonal event. Players can take part in an all-new series of quests, including facing off against Ultros and his uncontrollable tentacles. Triumphant adventurers can obtain event items to ring in the celebrations, including a dyeable Faire version of a popular set of equipment.