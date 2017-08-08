Sections

Bandai Namco's Home Video Game sales down 28% in Q1

Unit sales down 26% to 5.6 million for the quarter

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

bandainamco.co.jp

Related stories

Capcom and Bandai Namco ink cross-licensing deal for fighting games

"Online matching" agreement will reduce dev costs and production times for "game series such as Street Fighter"

By Matthew Handrahan

A month ago

Mario Kart VR coming to Bandai Namco's VR Zone Arcade

Nintendo may not be ignoring VR after all; Mario Kart is being promoted for the VR arcade in Shinjuku, Tokyo

By James Brightman

A month ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.