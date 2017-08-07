Rainbow Six Siege reaches 20m players, 2.3m DAUs Ubisoft's plan to "make a shooter that is here to stay" achieved through post-launch support

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege now has more than 20 million registered players, an impressive vindication of Ubisoft's strategy to build the game's audience over time through post-release support.

Ubisoft announced the milestone this weekend, and product director Nicolas Lefebvre described the company's growing ambition to, "make Siege a shooter that is here to stay." Indeed, with 2.3 million daily active users more than 18 months after its December 2015 launch, one could argue it has achieved that goal already.

The Rainbow Six team recently completed "Operation Health," an extensive programme of "fixes and upgrades" to improve the overall experience; an example of the kind of support Ubisoft pledged to offer from the very beginning.

In May, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot cited Rainbow Six Siege as an example of, "a change in the way games are exploited in the market."

Guillemot said that the company would prefer to offer live content for the game than return to its previous model of releasing full sequels, predicting that sales from such content would ultimately represent more than 25% of the company's total revenue.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, 80% of Ubisoft's revenue came from digital content.